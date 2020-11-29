e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panchkula records highest Covid cases in two months

Panchkula records highest Covid cases in two months

Among the fresh 96 cases in the district, 65 surfaced in Panchkula city alone

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Panchkula district is again inching towards 100, with 96 people testing positive on Saturday. It is the highest single-day count in the district in the past two months.

After 113 cases surfaced on September 30, the daily count never went past 90 in October and November, until now.

Among the fresh cases, 65 surfaced in Panchkula city alone. Meanwhile, no casualty was reported.

The total has reached 8,615, of which 501 cases remain active cases. While 7,987 (92.7%) patients have recovered, 127 have succumbed to the disease.

Mohali’s recovery rate drops to 84.6%

Three people lost the battle against the virus in Mohali district.

The district also reported 178 fresh cases, with 82 from Mohali city alone. With only three patients being discharged on Saturday, the number of active cases shot up to 2,074.

As many as 15,263 people have tested positive so far, of whom 12,913 (84.6%) have recovered and 276 have died.

Four succumb to virus in Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, four people died while 89 tested positive and 160 were discharged on Saturday.

Those who died have been identified as four men, aged 78, 71, 69 and 66, from Sectors 34, 40, 20 and 46, respectively.

The infection tally stands at 17,246, of which 1,115 cases are active. While 15,857 (91.9%) people have recovered, 274 have died.

top news
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
‘Had good interaction’: PM visits SII to review Covid vaccine development
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
India-China faceoff: Indian Navy’s MARCOS deployed near Ladakh’s Pangong
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
Covid update: India may buy 300-400 mn vaccine doses; PM Modi visits 3 labs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In