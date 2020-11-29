Panchkula records highest Covid cases in two months

cities

Updated: Nov 29, 2020

The number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Panchkula district is again inching towards 100, with 96 people testing positive on Saturday. It is the highest single-day count in the district in the past two months.

After 113 cases surfaced on September 30, the daily count never went past 90 in October and November, until now.

Among the fresh cases, 65 surfaced in Panchkula city alone. Meanwhile, no casualty was reported.

The total has reached 8,615, of which 501 cases remain active cases. While 7,987 (92.7%) patients have recovered, 127 have succumbed to the disease.

Mohali’s recovery rate drops to 84.6%

Three people lost the battle against the virus in Mohali district.

The district also reported 178 fresh cases, with 82 from Mohali city alone. With only three patients being discharged on Saturday, the number of active cases shot up to 2,074.

As many as 15,263 people have tested positive so far, of whom 12,913 (84.6%) have recovered and 276 have died.

Four succumb to virus in Chandigarh

In Chandigarh, four people died while 89 tested positive and 160 were discharged on Saturday.

Those who died have been identified as four men, aged 78, 71, 69 and 66, from Sectors 34, 40, 20 and 46, respectively.

The infection tally stands at 17,246, of which 1,115 cases are active. While 15,857 (91.9%) people have recovered, 274 have died.