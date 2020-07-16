e-paper
Home / Cities / Panchkula region 6th in Class 10 pass percentage; girls outshine boys

Panchkula region 6th in Class 10 pass percentage; girls outshine boys

The Chandigarh region comprising UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, is at 9th position with 91.8%

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:45 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

The Panchkula region comprising the states of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh has bagged the 6th position in the country in terms of pass percentage at 94.3% in Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams, the result of which were declared on Wednesday. The Chandigarh region comprising UT Ladakh, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, is at 9th position with 91.8%.

In 2019, when the two regions – Panchkula and Chandigarh – were combined, the pass percentage was 93.7%. This year, both the regions have scored better than the national overall pass percentage (full subjects) of 91.4%. Eight cases of cheating and unfair means were caught from the Panchkula region and seven from the Chandigarh region.

The Chandigarh region also recorded higher number of compartments at 7.7% (9,601) over 5.3% (7,872) in the Panchkula region.

Just like the Class 12 results, girls continued to perform better in CBSE Class 10 results. In Panchkula region, 97% girls passed against the pass percentage of 93% of boys. In Chandigarh 95% girls passed against 90% of boys.

J&K best performer

In the two regions, Jammu and Kashmir scored the maximum pass percentage of 98.3%, followed by Himachal Pradesh 96.9%. Haryana and Punjab got 3rd and 4th positions with 94% and 92.1% respectively. In UT Chandigarh, 86.2% of candidates passes. UT Ladakh had the lowest pass percentage in the region at 86%.

KVS top performers

In Panchkula region, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools performed better with 99.7 pass percentage. It was followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) with 98.7%. Then come other independent schools. In Chandigarh region, again KVS were ahead with 99.1% pass percentage, and it was followed by JNV with 98.9 %. Independent schools came at third position with 92.8% and it was followed by 87.9% pass percentage of government-aided institutes. The pass percentage of government schools was 77.3%.

Special students

The category includes those with blindness, low vision, hard of hearing, cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, mental disability and other impairment. In Panchkula region, 394 such students appeared out of which 90.3% passed. Even in Chandigarh, 355 such students appeared and 93.5% passed.

