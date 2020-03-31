e-paper
Panchkula's second Covid-19 case: Civil hospital nurse tests positive

Panchkula’s second Covid-19 case: Civil hospital nurse tests positive

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 16:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A 36-year-old staff nurse at the Sector 6 Civil Hospital tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday, making it Panchkula’s second case. She reportedly attended to the city’s first patient, doctors said.

“The nurse was home quarantined last week but with her condition being symptomatic, her sample was taken on Sunday and reports today tested positive. We have initiated further process to trace her contacts and carry out a drive,” said Panchkula civil surgeon, Dr Jasjeet Kaur.

Four of the nurse’s family members, including her in-laws and children, were taken to hospital, health authorities said.

Recently, the hospital administration had taken samples of six hospital staff, including nurses and fourth class employees, which tested negative. The nurse in question, however, was quarantined. She had reportedly attended to Panchkula’s first case, a 38-year-old salon worker and Kharak Mangoli village resident near Sector 2, who tested positive on  March 21.  Chandigarh’s first coronavirus patient had visited her salon on her return from London.

The nurse is currently admitted at the Civil Hospital’s isolation ward and is reported to be stable. The samples of her husband, two sons and a daughter have tested negative. Other family members are currently quarantined at the Nada Sahib gurdwara.

