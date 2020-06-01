Panel formed to address complaints against private hospitals in Pune

cities

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 21:54 IST

Pune The district administration, on Monday, constituted a health committee to address complaints of refusal of admission in private hospitals, or disputes over hospital fees.

The committee, formed under district collector Naval Kishore Ram, will have powers to recommend action against private hospitals, as mentioned in the state government order issued on May 21, empowering the administration to take control of 80 beds across private hospitals in the city.

Although currently there are various methods to register complaints with the district collector or Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), the committee will seek to ensure patients are protected during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Ashok Nandapurkar, committee member, said, “The committee has been formed to not only look into complaints regarding Covid-19, but also non-Covid-19 patients. We have been asked to ensure that the recent state government order of cap prices on 80% of beds should be implemented properly. Also, we will look into any patient being asked to repeatedly shift from one hospital to another without any reason. In case discrepancies are found, we will take action accordingly.”

Ram said, “We already have a system in place to address any complaints by patients, but in the wake of coronavirus we needed a dedicated committee for the same. This committee is not to harass private hospitals, but to seek better cooperation. Many private hospitals are doing a great job to ensure smooth treatment of patients and so we have not got many complaints in Pune. We will decide if we need a toll-free number or any other address mechanism on Tuesday and accordingly inform the public.”

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director, Sahyadri Hospital, said, “We had a meeting with the administration on Monday wherein we were informed about the committee. We have already admitted patients and are charging as per the new norms - 80% of the beds.”