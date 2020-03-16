Panel recommends permits for private buses on Yamuna, Agra-Lko expressways

cities

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 23:28 IST

Lucknow: A high-level committee set up by the Uttar Pradesh government in January has recommended operation of private buses on the Yamuna and the Agra-Lucknow Expressways, those privy to the development said.

The committee also made a case for denationalising a number of other routes where UP State Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) had exclusive rights to ply its buses at present, they added.

“The committee has submitted its recommendations to the principal secretary, transport, and now it is for the government to take a final call on them,” said a senior transport official requesting anonymity.

On January 6, the government issued a notification setting up a seven-member committee under the chairmanship of transport commissioner Dheeraj Sahu.

The other members included additional transport commissioner (IT) Vinay Kumar Singh, additional transport commissioner (road safety) Gangaphal, additional transport commissioner (revenue) AK Pandey, deputy transport commissioner (Kanpur zone) Devendra Tripathi, principal manager, UPSRTC Rajesh Verma, and secretary, State Transport Authority (STA), Vikram Singh.

The committee was mandated to study the present permit system and route formation schemes and make recommendations accordingly.

The panel, according to those aware of the issue, had recommended a more liberalised permit policy to achieve a demand-supply balance in view of the increasing pace of industrialisation and growing population in the state.

“There is the need to put in place a more rational and effective permit system and route formation scheme so that the conveyance facilities can be made available in accordance with the demand and also put a check on vehicles that operate illegally in violation of permit conditions causing revenue loss the government exchequer,” the committee has said in its report.

The committee, according to sources, has recommended permits for private buses to operate on all those routes where they are not allowed to ply just because many small patches connecting them in between are part of the nationalised routes and belong to the UPSRTC. There are dozens of such routes in the state.

“Besides, we have recommended giving stage carriage permits to private buses for the Yamuna Expressway and the Agra-Lucknow Expressway so that they could ply there legally, parallel to the UPSRTC buses,” sources said. They said currently a number of private buses, including luxury vehicles, operated on these expressways illegally against the contract permits.

“The committee, therefore, had said in its report that stage carriage permits should be granted to private buses so that they could legally take passengers from different stoppages,” those aware of the issue said, adding, “A contract carriage permit is given to buses used to ferry a marriage party, tourists etc.”

The committee is also believed to have recommended a higher tax for private buses if permits were issued to them for the nationalised routes.