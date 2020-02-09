e-paper
Panipat: Groom among 8 hurt in clash over playing 'favourite song'

Panipat: Groom among 8 hurt in clash over playing ‘favourite song’

cities Updated: Feb 09, 2020 21:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Celebrations at a marriage function turned violent in Kuldeep Nagar of Panipat when the groom and his family members were allegedly attacked by a group of men over the issue of playing the song their choice.

As per the information, at least eight people, including groom Rahul Kumar, have sustained injuries and were hospitalised.

Two of them have been referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak, where their condition is said to be critical.

It has been learnt that a scuffle broke out late on Saturday between two groups over the song to be played by DJ during a ceremony.

The prime accused is said to be a neighbour of the groom, who allegedly misbehaved with some guests while repeatedly asking the DJ to play his ‘favourite’ song.

It was when one of the groom’s family members slapped the accused that he left the dance floor and came back to the venue after an hour with his accomplices.

They allegedly attacked eight people, including the groom, with sharp-edged weapons and fled the spot.

Model Town police station in-charge Sunil Kumar said a team reached the spot soon after receiving an alert.

He said family members of the injured were yet to file a formal police complaint.

“They will come to the police station on Monday and lodge their complaint,” he added.

