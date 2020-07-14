e-paper
Home / Cities / Panipat man hires contract killers to shoot his wife dead, held

Panipat man hires contract killers to shoot his wife dead, held

The police said that the accused opened fire at the woman, but she survived the attack

cities Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Hindustantimes
         

Panipat police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly hiring contract killers to shoot his wife dead.

As per the police, accused Sandeep of Panipat had last month hired two killers — Mohit and Deepak — to kill his wife Rita. He struck the deal at ₹50,000 and even gave advance of ₹10,000. The murder was planned for June 29.

The police said that the accused opened fire at the woman, but she survived the attack.

Panipat DSP Satish Vats said during their investigation, it was found that Sandeep had an extramarital affair and he wanted to get rid of his wife.

He said Sandeep, along with Mohit and Deepak, has been arrested.

Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
