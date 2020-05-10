e-paper
Panipat shocker: 11-year-old girl raped by cousin, who used to teach her

The victim had gone to the accused’s house to study when he sexually assaulted her, the police said. Her mother said the victim studied in Class 7 and as the family did not have any phone with internet connection, the girl used to go to her cousin’s house to attend online classes

cities Updated: May 10, 2020 01:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 26-year-old cousin in a village in Panipat’s Matlauda on Friday afternoon, police said on Saturday.

The victim had gone to the accused’s house to study when he sexually assaulted her, the police said. Her mother said the victim studied in Class 7 and as the family did not have any phone with internet connection, the girl used to go to her cousin’s house to attend online classes.

Matlauda police station in-charge Virender Singh said an FIR has been registered under Section 6 of the Pocso Act. He said investigation was on and accused would soon be arrested.

