Panipat: Thieves drill hole in bank roof, decamp with cash, gold worth ₹45 lakh

Aug 13, 2019

Thieves struck at the branch of Punjab and Singh Bank located on the premises of a Sikh shrine near Amar Bhawan Chowk in Panipat city and decamped with gold and cash kept in lockers, police said on Monday.

The exact worth of the stolen items is yet to be ascertained, but police prepared an estimate that runs into lakhs. The bank staff confirmed that the thieves broke open 82 lockers and fled with the gold, ornaments and cash kept in them, along with targeting the bank’s strong room.

The bank branch was located on the ground floor of an under-construction building of a school being run on the premises of the Sikh shrine. Talking to Hindustan Times, Panipat superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said, “As of now, there is no exact detail of the stolen gold, ornaments and cash. However, in the preliminary investigation, it was found that they have taken away gold (1,000 to 1,200 gm) of about ₹35 lakh and cash about ₹10 lakh.”

He said the police have registered a first information report (FIR) under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The SP said six police teams have been formed. “We have got a lead and the accused will soon be arrested,” he added. As per the police, the thieves drilled a hole in the cemented roof of the bank with the help of a machine and landed into the premises on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. On Monday morning, security guard of the school noticed the hole in the floor of a room and informed the police and branch manager.

In the police complaint, the branch manager, Somvir Singh, did not mention the details of the stolen gold and cash, but said they found the lockers broken on Monday morning. Soon after getting information about the theft, some locals reached the bank and accused the officials of negligence. The police officials have assured them that the accused will be nabbed soon.

