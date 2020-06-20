e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panipat trader hangs self after killing 9-yr-old son

Panipat trader hangs self after killing 9-yr-old son

The matter came to light when the trader’s employees found their bodies hanging from the ceiling in one of the rooms.

cities Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

A cloth merchant committed suicide after killing his nine-year-old son in Panipat on Friday.

The deceased, a 35-year-old man, was resident of Wadhwa Ram Colony in Panipat city.

He killed his son by hanging him using a rope and later committed suicide, his father told the police.

Quila police station in-charge Sandeep Kumar said based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against cloth merchant and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination at the civil hospital.

He said the incident took place around 2pm when the father-son duo was home alone as the man’s wife had gone to attend her sister’s wedding.

The matter came to light when the trader’s employees found their bodies hanging from the ceiling in one of the rooms. Following this, they informed the neighbours, family members and police.

The station in-charge said the reason behind the incident could not be ascertained, however, as per preliminary investigation, the cloth merchant had been engaged in a family dispute.

top news
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
‘Taught them a lesson’: PM Modi explains the big picture in stand-off with China
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
BCCI to review IPL sponsorship deals including Vivo
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
‘No Indian posts occupied by China’: PM at all-party meet on Ladakh clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
‘I’ll bat my own way, thanks’: When Hussey’s plan backfired for Dhoni
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
How India military stacks up vis-a-vis Chinese defence forces
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
India-China clash: IAF Chief visits Ladakh, fighter jets moved to forward bases
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In