Panjab University students’ body takes cleanliness campaign to social media

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:56 IST

In a unique initiative to clean the campus of Panjab University (PU), Youth for Swaraj on Wednesday started a campaign named ‘Social Diwali’.

Members of the organisation have urged the students and residents of the university campus to post pictures of dirty places on the campus, on various social media platforms.

On the first day of the campaign on Wednesday, pictures of 12 places were received by the student body out of which three were cleaned by them. The group members said they would continue the campaign in the coming days. On the occasion, they also informed the students about the negative effects of bursting crackers over environment.

A student associated with the body, Sunil Kumar, said, “We received 12 pictures and we cleaned up three spots on the first day. We will continue our campaign in the coming days.”

Area near Student Centre, Dr SS Bhatnagar University Institute of Chemical Engineering and Technology ground and hostel number 4 ground were cleaned during the day.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:56 IST