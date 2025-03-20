Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pankaj Tripathi, Ashok Pathak to revisit Raag Darbari in Lucknow

ByS Farah Rizvi
Mar 20, 2025 12:12 PM IST

Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary Hindi author Shrilal Shukla joined by actor Ashok Pathak

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary Hindi author Shrilal Shukla, today. He will be joined by actor Ashok Pathak, who is known for his role in the OTT series Panchayat. The duo will engage in a book-reading session of the author’s most celebrated book Raag Darbari.

Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebration of author Shrilal Shukla(Raajesh Kashyap/HT)
Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebration of author Shrilal Shukla(Raajesh Kashyap/HT)

The do will feature events such as Ansh Paath, Kuch Rang Kuch Raag, book-reading sessions, an art exhibition and musical acts.

“I have read Raag Darbari and have been a big fan of Shrilal ji’s work. I have always been in awe of his writing. It amazes me how his novel’s premise, which was set in the 60s, still fits the contemporary world,” says Ashok.

Singer Malini Awasthi, author Yatindra Mishra, littérateurs Jai Prakash Kardam and Vandana Mishra and poet Naresh Saxena will also attend the do.

Actor Ashok Pathak
Actor Ashok Pathak
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
See More
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On