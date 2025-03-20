Pankaj Tripathi, Ashok Pathak to revisit Raag Darbari in Lucknow

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebration of the legendary Hindi author Shrilal Shukla, today. He will be joined by actor Ashok Pathak, who is known for his role in the OTT series Panchayat. The duo will engage in a book-reading session of the author’s most celebrated book Raag Darbari. Pankaj Tripathi will be a part of the 100th birth anniversary celebration of author Shrilal Shukla(Raajesh Kashyap/HT)

The do will feature events such as Ansh Paath, Kuch Rang Kuch Raag, book-reading sessions, an art exhibition and musical acts.

“I have read Raag Darbari and have been a big fan of Shrilal ji’s work. I have always been in awe of his writing. It amazes me how his novel’s premise, which was set in the 60s, still fits the contemporary world,” says Ashok.

Singer Malini Awasthi, author Yatindra Mishra, littérateurs Jai Prakash Kardam and Vandana Mishra and poet Naresh Saxena will also attend the do.