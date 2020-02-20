e-paper
Panvel bar raid: Cops book owner, manager, 6 women

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 01:00 IST
The Panvel rural police on Monday night raided an orchestra bar and booked the bar owner, manager and six women under the Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women (working therein) Act, 2016.

“We found six women waiters were made to dance to suggestive songs on a makeshift stage,” said an officer from Panvel rural police station.

The six women are aged between 22 and 25 years old and all residents of Malad and Chembur areas. A male waiter was also booked.

