e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Panvel civic chief to demarcate containment zones again

Panvel civic chief to demarcate containment zones again

cities Updated: May 22, 2020 21:34 IST
Padmja Sinha
Padmja Sinha
Hindustantimes
         

The containment zones in Panvel will be surveyed and demarcated again.

After the new commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Sudhakar Deshmukh took charge, he is reviewing the Covid situation in the city.

There are 164 containment zones in PCMC.

Deshmukh said, “Containment zones will be demarcated again. They will be smaller so that some areas open for economic activity.”

“Many big areas were marked as containment zones. If one case is reported from a housing society, then only that house will be sealed and if there are more cases, then the entire building will be sealed,” said Deshmukh.

There are 332 positive cases in PCMC; Kamothe has the highest cases at 100 and is a containment zone.

Sujeet Vyas, a city-based activist, said, “There is a need to do rework the strategy in Kamothe as the number of cases is increasing. Although it was declared a containment zone, people are seen roaming freely without following social distancing norm.”

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In