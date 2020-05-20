Panvel crosses 300 mark, 16 new cases reported

cities

Updated: May 20, 2020 23:46 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) crossed the 300 mark on Wednesday, the day when municipal commissioner Sudhakar Deshmukh took charge. With 16 new cases, Panvel’s total count is 305.

Those who have tested positive include five family members of an APMC market transporter, who had tested positive earlier.

Sudhakar Deshmukh, who was the Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner, said, “I am reviewing the situation. We will ensure that the city is free of Covid 19 at the earliest.”

Covid cases on the decline in Navi Mumbai

After recording huge jumps, Covid-19 cases have been on the decline in Navi Mumbai in the past few days. A total of 43 new cases were reported by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday, taking the total to 1,364. Six deaths were also reported.

After reporting 105 cases on May 11, the number of cases in the city has been on the decline and has come down to less than 50.