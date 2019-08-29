Panvel hotter by 3°C due to air pollution: Report

cities

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 00:52 IST

Air pollution caused a three-degree rise in the average temperature range between March and April this year in Panvel, according to the civic body’s environment status report (ESR).

SK Kothe, an associate professor at Mumbai School of Economics and Public Policy who tabled the report, said the temperature hovered between 32 and 36 degrees Celsius during this period. “The average range is usually between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius,” he said.

The ESR report said the worst-affected areas were wards 1, 2 and parts of 3 in Taloja and sectors 30 to 36 in Kharghar.

“As per satellite data, the areas were hotter than Kalamboli and Kamothe. The increase in temperatures has been attributed to increased industrial activity, loss of water bodies and vegetation,” said Kothe.

Ganesh Deshmukh, commissioner of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), said the detailed report highlighting area-wise details is yet to be released.

“We will surely take measures to curb pollution and a dedicated team of officials would be formed to do so,” said Deshmukh.

Many residents, however, felt the report was incomplete as chemical effluents from the industrial area in Taloja was not taken into consideration.

Mangesh Ranawade, chairman of Kharghar Taloja Colonies Welfare Association, said, “The report though does not indicate chemical content. We will ask the civic body to install an air quality monitoring machine without delay.”

The residents’ association has been demanding a air quality monitor for nearly a year. An independent analysis by this group in 2017 showed the presence of formaldehyde, a carcinogen, in the air. Now, they plan to conduct another independent air-quality survey.

“During winter, the air quality worsens. Before that, we will approach NGOs and hospitals to conduct camps in the affected areas to get the number of people suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma and heart diseases,” said Ranawade. “The numbers will substantiate our claim when we demand action from the civic body.”

Residents and activists from Panvel, Kharghar and Kalamboli would take up the matter and stage an agitation if needed, said Ranawade.

Shreelata Dey, 45, a Kharghar resident, said, “Corrective measures should be planned immediately as the report findings are alarming. The civic body too should compile data on the increase in the number of respiratory diseases and should think about installing an air-quality monitoring machine.”

According to Santosh Hegde, a local doctor, prolonged exposure to polluted air can result in headaches, asthma, loss of sense of smell and amnesia.

“Wearing a surgical mask is a temporary solution. It is advisable to stay away from the stench and polluted air,” he said.

Arvind Mahatre, an activist working to curb industrial pollution, said, “Air and water are polluted in and around Taloja and Kharghar. Remedial measures should be taken soon.”

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 00:52 IST