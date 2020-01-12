Panvel revs up in last lap of Swachh survey

cities

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 01:41 IST

Although Panvel slipped from the first quarterly result of Swachh survey, the municipal corporation said it would step up for the final stage.

The three-year-old Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) ranked 16 in under 10-lakh population category in the quarterly Swachh survey, the result of which was out recently. In the first quarter between April and June, PCMC had bagged 12th spot.

The civic body is aiming for a five-star ranking and getting ready for final phase of survey.

Prashant Rasal, additional municipal commissioner, said, “Awareness about Swachh Survkeshan will be done through one lakh posters and banners that would be installed across PCMC nodes. We are now aiming to do better in the final result.”

The civic body slipped in quarterly ranking because of poor solid waste segregation, said officials. Rasal said, “The civic body is yet to initiate the process of scientific treatment of the collected waste. There is no initiative taken towards e-waste disposal.”

No measures have been taken to put the waste to proper use as a result they mostly end up at landfills. Citizens’ feedback earned us brownie points but we need to work on for final ranking,” said a civic official requesting anonymity.

Panvel ranked 87 in Swachh Survekshan 2018.

The civic body said it will take steps to ensure that internal roads are clean and that the contractor collects garbage regularly from all the nodes.

Citizens’ feedback accounts for 35% of the total marks in the survey. “Information, education and communication (IEC) materials consisting of flyers, posters and leaflets would be used to generate awareness among people. We will reach out to housing societies to ensure waste segregation,” said Rasal.

PCMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh said they are using the social networking sites to reach out to residents, especially the youngsters. “We will also make sure that the messages in hoardings and banners drive home the message. Social media too has lot of information about the survey and events,” he said.

The civic body has been posting events related to Swachh Survekhshan on Twitter.

The 25% weightage of the quarterly assessment will be included in the final result.

In Swachh Survekshan 2020, there are around 40 parameters such as garbage lifting, garbage segregation, waste composting, cleanliness drive, public toilets, cleanliness of roads and other public areas.

Residents said the civic body can monitor the work that the officials claim to do. “Garbage is collected regularly but often we have to keep calling the civic body to lift garbage,” said Dinesh Thakur, 46, a Panvel resident.

Many housing societies have taken up waste segregation. “The civic body should conduct more awareness sessions. Also, the civic body is yet to take measures on electronic waste,” said Arun Mahatre, a city-based activist.”