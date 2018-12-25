Para-teachers begin hunger strike, Jharkhand government invites them for talks by Dec 26

As para-teachers began their hunger strike before legislators’ residences across the state on Monday, state human resource development (HRD) minister Neera Yadav invited the teachers for talks on their issues by December 26.

She, however, urged them to withdraw their strike and join the schools, as students have already suffered a lot due to the long agitation.

Yadav, while addressing media at the state secretariat, said, “State government is serous over para-teachers’ issue and ready for dialogue, as it is the only way for solution of any problem. However, para-teachers should withdraw their agitation before the talk, as the ongoing strike has paralysed the education system in schools.”

She said para-teachers are spreading light of education in remote rural Jharkhand. “So, their role cannot be ignored but they should also think about future of the school students,” she said, adding, government understands their problems. “It has been increased their remunerations at regular intervals,” she said.

The minister said a TET pass teacher for Class-6 to Class-8 used to get Rs 8,400 a month before 2015. After a dialogue in 2015, TET pass teachers’ remuneration increased to Rs 10,164. “Now, government has decided to give them Rs 12000 a month,” she said. Similarly, a trained teacher for Class-6 to Class-9, who used to get Rs 8,000 before 2015, would now get Rs 10,000.

She further said a TET pass teacher for Class-1 to Class-5 used to get Rs 7,800 per month before 2015. After the talk with para-teachers in 2015, their remuneration increased to Rs 9, 438. Now, government has increased their remuneration to Rs 11,000.

“Untrained teacher did not get any increment. Government is considering on the issue,” Yadav said, adding, government is also setting up a corpus of Rs 10 crore for welfare of the para-teachers. Besides, their retirement age was also increased to 60.

The minister further said, “Since it is an issue related to children’s education, political parties should not take advantage of it for mere political mileage. It’s a serious issue and all have to cooperate in it.”

Office bearers of Ekikrit Para Sikshak Sangharsh Morcha (EPSSM), an umbrella body of all para-teachers’ associations, however, said they would not talk to government until it assured of regularization of services on pattern of Chhattisgarh. “If government really wants to talk to us, it should invite through a formal letter and government should be ready to meet our demands,” said EPSSM member Sanjay Dubey.

Over 45.000 para teachers are on strike since November 16 in support of their demands. They started hunger strike before residences of all legislators of Jharkhand from Monday. “Excluding few ministers and legislators, para teachers sat on hunger before residences of most of legislators, which would continue government meets our demand,” EPSSM member Vinod Tiwary.

