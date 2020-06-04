e-paper
Home / Cities / Parents approach Ludhiana DC for school fee waiver

Parents approach Ludhiana DC for school fee waiver

Parents of over 60 students of GMT Public School, Haibowal Kalan, held a protest against the school outside the DC’s office in the mini-secretariat

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Parents holding a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s office at mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Thursday.
Parents holding a protest outside the deputy commissioner's office at mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Thursday.(Gurpreet Singh/HT)
         

Parents of over 60 students of GMT Public School, Haibowal Kalan, held a protest against the school outside the deputy commissioner’s office at the mini-secretariat here on Thursday.

Parents submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner Pradeep Kumar Agrawal and requested him to ask the school to waive annual charges and tuition fee.

They stated due to financial constraints caused by lockdown, parents were not be able to pay even the school fee, but school authorities are sending messages regularly to deposit all charges.

A parent, Kajal Jain, said, “My son has been studying in the school for the past four years. At present, I am facing issues of survival and not able to deposit the school fee. Parents are requesting the DC to ask the school principal to waive the school fee.”

As per sources, the school authorities have asked parents to deposit Rs 400 each for a diary, syllabus book, identity card and assignments for students.

Despite repeated attempts, principal Manjeet Kaur was not available for comments.

