Part of road caves in amid heavy rainfall in Thane

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:56 IST

A 20-feet wide patch of Khartan road in Thane (West) caved in on Sunday due to heavy rainfall. A small crater has developed in the middle of the concrete road, while the layer beneath has flown in the nullah. The crater is temporarily filled with sand and the road is open for traffic.

Santosh Kadam, chief of regional disaster management cell (RDMC), said, “The Khartan road opposite Thane College caved in around 11.30am on Sunday. A small crater has developed on the surface, while a patch of 20-feet base course of the road beneath the top layer has flown into the nullah. The road is above a nullah and near to the creek, thus due to the force of the water it caved in.”

The work of repairing the road was undertaken. “We got two to three trucks of sand and filled the base of the road temporarily to fill the crater. The road has been open for traffic now,” he said.

Meanwhile, a nullah wall also collapsed near MH High School in Thane, however, no one was injured in the incident. Waterlogging was also observed in a few places in the city.

Kadam added, “A ten-feet nullah wall behind MH Highschool in Naupada fell due to heavy rain. A huge tree near the wall was in a dangerous condition and fell, taking the wall with itself in the nullah. Another nullah wall, 12 feet in height too fell in Chirag Nagar area,” Kadam informed.

A portion of plaster and few bricks of Chitra Mahal Building in Rashid Compound Mumbra too collapsed though there were no injuries.

Nineteen complaints of tree fall were reported in which two houses and five cars were damaged. Waterlogging was also seen in areas like Kopri, Dharmaveer Nagar, Vandana Society, Rajeev Gandhi Compound, Samata Nagar, Batwadi in Kisannagar, Jambli Naka and Majiwada.

Heavy rains lashed Thane since Sunday morning. The city witnessed around 90.91.00mm of rainfall since morning while on Saturday the rainfall recorded was 377 mm. The rain took a breather late in the afternoon.