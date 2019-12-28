Parts of city to face power cuts today

cities

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 19:56 IST

Gurugram Parts of the city will face power cuts on Sunday due to maintenance work and tree cutting, officials of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) said.

The power department informed in a press release that supply to parts of Old City would be shut for four hours.

“It is intimated that 11KV Pataudi Road Feeder from 66KV Sub Station Sector 10A will remain switch off from 10:00 hrs to 14:00 hrs on date 29.12.2019 for General maintenance & Tree cutting,” read the release from the state division office of Kadipur. The letter had been copied to the DHBVN’s execute engineer for the city and superintendent engineer of Circle-I.

The release also mentioned that Shiv Nagar, Amar Colony, Gandhi Nagar, Laxmi Garden, Shakti Nagar and Pataudi Road will be particularly affected by the outage.

Residents had to face outages on Saturday too. Residents of DLF Phase-3, Palam Vihar and Sector 23 complained about unscheduled cuts during the day and in the night.

Residents said that cuts are compounding their problems as they are unable to use heating equipment. “We did not expect the temperature to drop so much and now, with power cuts, it has become more difficult. The water is too cold to even touch,” said Sonia Sharma of Sector 23.

DHBVN officials, however, said that power distribution to private colonies is still with the developers and since the infrastructure is not adequate, there are issues with the supply.