Passenger injured after stone hits him

cities

Updated: Mar 15, 2020 00:50 IST

A 49-year-old man travelling in Indrayani express was injured after a stone hit him near Badlapur station on Friday night. The Kalyan GRP has registered a case against unknown person for pelting stones.

“Sukhdev Khaire was sitting near the window when a stone hit him on his face. The incident occurred when the express train was passing Badlapur station around 8.40 pm,” said an official from Kalyan Government Railway Police (GRP).

“Khaire got down at Thane railway station and lodged a complaint with the railway police. Khaire had received stitches on his face,” said an official.

“Khaire is a resident of Thane, who works in a bank in Pune. He regularly travels in Indrayani express from Thane to Pune,” said Walmik Shardul, senior police inspector, from Kalyan GRP.

A case has been registered under section 308 of Indian Penal Code and 152 of Indian Railway Act. Investigation is on to trace the miscreants who pelted the stone, said GRP official.