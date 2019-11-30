Passengers’ body to protest against Central Railway on December 10

cities

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 20:30 IST

Thane railway passengers’ association said it will hold a massive protest against the Central Railway (CR) over the delay in the completion of projects between Thane, Kalyan, Badlapur and Karjat stations. The protest will be held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on December 10 from 3pm to 5pm.

“The deadlines for most of the projects, such as the rail overbridges (RoBs) at Diva, Kalwa and Ambivli; the 5th and the 6th lines at Thane; the 3rd and the 4th lines at Kalyan and Kasara stations; the 3rd line at the Kalyan and Karjat stations; the approval of Guravali and Chamtoli stations; the remodelling of the railway yards in Kalyan, have passed. These projects are stuck since the past 10 years now, owing to the lack of proper coordination between the railway authorities and the municipal corporations concerned,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, the president of railway passengers association, Thane.

Apart from the association, the protest will also witness the participation of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from Mumbai, Thane, Badlapur, Kalyan, Karjat, Kasara, Vasai and Virar, said Deshmukh, who will head the stir at Azad Maidan.

“All these projects are to be executed beyond Thane and its suburban areas. The delay in the completion of the infrastructure projects has been causing great inconvenience to passengers, especially those travelling from Kalyan, Badlapur, Karjat and Kasara. Hence, we expect maximum number of passengers from these areas to be a part of the protest,” Deshmukh said.

The association will also present their demands before chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“We will also ask the authorities to ensure that the tracks are not waterlogged. After passengers on the Mahalaxmi Express were stranded owing to submerged tracks at Badlapur this monsoon, we want the railway authorities to ensure that proper measures are taken to prevent the repetition of such an incident. We will put forth these issues before the general manager of CR and the chief minister on December 10,” said Deshmukh.

A member of the association, who did not wished to be named, said the body will conduct an awareness drive among passengers on December 9. During the drive, the association’s members will tie black bands on their arms and travel on locals.

“We have prepared handbills of the passengers’ issues, which will be highlighted during the protest. The handbills and the black bands will be distributed among the passengers at different stations on December 9 by the association,” the member said.