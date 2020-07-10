e-paper
Home / Cities / Passport office to handle appointments via video calls

Passport office to handle appointments via video calls

The applicants can send the required documents via email or post

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

In view of the rising Covid-19 cases, the regional passport office in Ludhiana will be handling enquiry appointments through only WhatsApp video calls.

The applicants will no longer have to appear in person for the interview and a four-members team will conduct it via video call. The applicants can send the required documents via email or post. If required the authorities will also verify the documents submitted by the applicant and if any document is found fake, then the applicant will not be considered eligible to get the passport.

The passport office in Ludhiana receives a footfall of 4,000 applicants on a daily basis.

Regional deputy passport officer Amit Kumar Rawat said, “The idea is to ensure the safety of people and the staff working at the passport office. A dedicated team will handle the enquiry appointment process through video calls and this way public dealing to some extent can be avoided.”

“For senior citizens, children and pregnant women who are at a higher risk, we are issuing VIP coupons and conducting the entire process before 9 am, he said.

Surinder Singh, an applicant who has recently applied for a passport said, “I have filled the form online yesterday and received a message of appointment for next week. The authorities have also said that they will conduct the interview through video call and asked me to stay home. This is a good move by the passport office.”

