Patiala: 15-yr-old delivers baby, father booked for rape

Updated: Feb 15, 2020 21:32 IST

A 45-year-old man has been booked for allegedly raping his 15-year-old daughter here. The incident came to light when the minor delivered a child at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, on Saturday.

Ghanaur station house officer (SHO) Gurmeet Singh said that a case has been registered against the victim’s father, who allegedly sexually abused her.

“The victim and her family came to know about the pregnancy a few months back. The victim told police that since she has a healthy built, her family failed to notice any physical changes in her,” the SHO said. Police said that as per the family, the victim’s mother is mentally unstable.

The SHO added that the victim recently complained of stomach ache following which, she was taken to the local civil hospital at Ghanaur, where the doctors informed the family that she is seven-month pregnant.

“The doctors immediately informed the police and referred the victim to Government Rajindra Hospital for further treatment, where she delivered a girl child on Saturday,” police said.

The SHO said that earlier, the family was reluctant to register a complaint but now, they have recorded the victim’s statement.

“The complainant said that she was repeatedly raped by her father in the past. The accused even threatened her of dire consequences if she discloses the matter to anyone,” police said.

The SHO said that the family hails from Nepal but were currently residing in Ghanaur subdivision of Patiala.

The case has been registered under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

No arrest has been made so far as the accused is on the run, police said.