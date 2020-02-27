Patiala: Two booked for administering wrong medicine to 5-year-old boy

cities

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:45 IST

A father-son duo was booked for allegedly endangering life of a five-year boy by administering wrong medicine, in Patiala on Thursday.

Their negligence has put the child in intensive care unit (ICU) of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, where he is in coma and his condition is said to be serious, said police.

Police added that they are trying to establish whether that the accused are MBBS doctors or quacks. According to police, the accused, identified as Garja Singh and his son Kulwinder Singh, are residents of Ghaggar Sarai village near Shambhu.

The suspects gave wrong medicine to the victim on February 6 and again on February 8. Their negligence came to fore after latest medical reports of the victim indicated that the said medicines led to infection in both the kidneys. The child was admitted at the accused duo’s clinic following complaints of cough and cold.

Complainant Avtar Singh, a resident of Noshehra village, told police that his five-year-old son was suffering from cough and cold. So he took the child to the accused’s clinic at Ghaggar Sarai.

Garja and his son were present at the clinic on February 6. Garja gave some medicine to the child but he did not recover. They approached the two again on February 8 and the child was administered the same medicine yet again.

Two days after this, the boy’s health started to deteriorate and he had to be admitted at a private hospital in Rajpura. From there, he was referred at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where the doctors conducted some tests and further referred the child to PGIMER.

As per medical reports, the medicine given by the accused duo led to infection in both kidneys of the patient.

Prem Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Shambhu police post, said, “We are yet to establish whether the accused have the required qualification to run the clinic or not.”

“The complainant is a labourer and had no idea if the accused are MBBS doctors or quacks. This can be established only after arrest of the duo,” he said.

“Efforts are on to nab the accused,” he added. A case has been registered under Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 15C of the Indian Medical Council Act against accused at Shambhu police station.