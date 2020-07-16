e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Patients at Vasai Covid centre complain of irregular meals

Patients at Vasai Covid centre complain of irregular meals

cities Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:41 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

The patients at a Covid care centre under Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) have complained of being served untimely meals.

“My relative, who is also a diabetic, is admitted at the Varun Industries complex, which has been converted into a 1,200-bed Covid care centre. He complained to me that he wasn’t getting timely food. For a diabetic, timely food is very important. Even we are not allowed to send food for him at the centre too,” said Hanif Patel, a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar, Vasai.

Jeevdani Trust, Virar, who is responsible for preparing all three meals, have denied the allegations. “Covid patients require timely meals. Hence, we ensure that the food packets are ready on time. The breakfast is ready by 8am, lunch by 11:30am and dinner by 5:30pm. However, the civic body is responsible for delivering the food packets to the centres,” said Pankaj Thakur, vice president of the Jeevdani Trust, Vasai.

Avinash Jadhav, Palghar district chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Tuesday staged a protest against the poor quality of food and unhygienic conditions of the Covid centres in Vasai. They pasted photos of the Covid care centres at the door of the VVMC commissioner, Gangatharan D.

“The patients are not served food on time; they are denied of clean warm water and there are many other issues. The commissioner refused to meet the MNS workers, hence we pasted the photos on the door of his office,” Jadhav said.

Gangatharan D, the VVMC Commissioner has denied the allegations. “If people have a problem, they can physically see how the VVMC is providing all the facilities at the Covid care centres,” he said.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In