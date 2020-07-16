Patients at Vasai Covid centre complain of irregular meals

cities

The patients at a Covid care centre under Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC) have complained of being served untimely meals.

“My relative, who is also a diabetic, is admitted at the Varun Industries complex, which has been converted into a 1,200-bed Covid care centre. He complained to me that he wasn’t getting timely food. For a diabetic, timely food is very important. Even we are not allowed to send food for him at the centre too,” said Hanif Patel, a resident of Vishwakarma Nagar, Vasai.

Jeevdani Trust, Virar, who is responsible for preparing all three meals, have denied the allegations. “Covid patients require timely meals. Hence, we ensure that the food packets are ready on time. The breakfast is ready by 8am, lunch by 11:30am and dinner by 5:30pm. However, the civic body is responsible for delivering the food packets to the centres,” said Pankaj Thakur, vice president of the Jeevdani Trust, Vasai.

Avinash Jadhav, Palghar district chief of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), on Tuesday staged a protest against the poor quality of food and unhygienic conditions of the Covid centres in Vasai. They pasted photos of the Covid care centres at the door of the VVMC commissioner, Gangatharan D.

“The patients are not served food on time; they are denied of clean warm water and there are many other issues. The commissioner refused to meet the MNS workers, hence we pasted the photos on the door of his office,” Jadhav said.

Gangatharan D, the VVMC Commissioner has denied the allegations. “If people have a problem, they can physically see how the VVMC is providing all the facilities at the Covid care centres,” he said.