Patil not sorry about Kothrud sari distribution plan; Opposition slam move as “bribe”

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 18:40 IST

PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state unit chief Chandrakant Patil’s decision to distribute saris to women from his constituency, Kothrud, has drawn criticism from all opposition parties.

Chandraknat Patil said, “Distributing saris is not a part of the election. We are giving these saris to domestic helpers as per appeal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are collecting saris from donors and giving them to needy people as a Diwali gift. I did such an experiment previously also and have given 35,000 items of clothing to people from Marathwada. One lakh saris being distributed (as alleged by the opposition) is incorrect, but we are expecting to distribute 10,000 saris.”

Patil announced the plan to distribute saris to women voters in his constituency as a “Diwali gift” two days ago, but now, despite criticism from various sections of society, he is going ahead with the plan.

On Wednesday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a protest at Khandji Baba chowk, Deccan, against the sari distribution, a move the NCP termed, “an attempt to bribe voters after getting elected from Kothrud”.

Patil won the Kothrud Assembly seat by a margin of 25,000 votes.

NCP city unit president and newly elected MLA Chetan Tupe led the agitation, along with party spokesperson Ankush Kakade.

“Patil is distributing sarees immediately after election results which is like giving a bribe. They are insulting the voters and citizens of Pune. People of Pune want development and not gifts,” Tupe said.

Kakade wanted to know why women in the rest of the city were not given saris.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also opposed the distribution of saris in Kothrud and went further suggesting that the party would not allow it to happen. Patil defeated the MNS’ Kishore Shinde in the Assembly run-off.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Mukund Kirdat said, “Instead of speaking about development, BJP and its leaders are indirectly giving bribes to voters.”

