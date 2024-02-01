 ₹23 lakh cash looted from SBI ATM in Bihar’s Gopalganj: Police - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Patna / 23 lakh cash looted from SBI ATM in Bihar’s Gopalganj: Police

23 lakh cash looted from SBI ATM in Bihar’s Gopalganj: Police

BySandeep Bhaskar
Feb 01, 2024 05:18 PM IST

Bettiah: As much as Rs.23 lakh cash was stolen from an ATM in Bihar’s Gopalganj district on Thursday early morning, police said.

According to the police, the accused persons broke open a State Bank of India ATM in Gopalganj’s Nauraniya area around 4.30am. The accused broke open the ATM using a gas cutter and walked away with Rs.23.51 lakh, Mirganj police station house officer (SHO) Kishori Choudhary said.

He said that no arrest has been made in this connection as the accused are yet to be identified. It is not sure how many were behind this loot, he said.

Police said they came to know about the incident around 7am and immediately swung into action. “We have started the investigation through manual inputs and also trying to procure the video footage,” said SHO Choudhary.

Gopalganj’s superintendent of police (SP) Swarn Prabhat said, “An SIT [Special Investigation Team] has been constituted under the leadership of Hathwa sub-divisional police officer to look into the matter.”

