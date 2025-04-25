27 Pakistani citizen staying in Patna asked to leave country

In the wake of the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, over 27 Pakistani citizens residing in Patna have been asked to leave capital shortly. India-Pakistan border

According to police, most of these Pakistani nationals are women.

SP (law and order), Patna, Sanjay Kumar, said, “We are waiting for further directions related to Pakistani citizens. We will get direction within 24 hours. At present, 24 Pakistani women are residing in Patna on a long term visa and 3 Pakistani women have surrendered their passports to get Indian citizenship. One Pakistani woman is facing criminal trial (Pirbahore case no-84/02). The concerned police officers have been asked to keep a vigil on Pakistani citizens.”

Police officials said that there were 27 Pakistani citizens residing in Patna. “They were staying at the houses of their kin. They had come either to attend a function or for treatment of some ailment. Those who had come to Patna from Pakistan, had a visa for three days or a week. But later they extended their visas,” said a police officer.

“Preparations are being underway to send all the Pakistani nationals back to their country. All information about these citizens have been collected from their kin and it is given to the ministry of external affairs. They are staying in areas like Samanpura, Rukanpura, Phulwarisharif and Pirbahore,” said the police official.

Police officer said, “If any Pakistani national stays in the country despite the cancellation of visas by the ministry of external affairs, they can be arrested and labelled as intruders.”

After the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam in which 28 persons were killed and several injured. Later, the Union government took the decision to suspend the visas of all Pakistanis within 48 hours.