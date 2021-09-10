3 cases of swine flu in Bihar

Three cases of swine flu have been notified by a private hospital in Patna, health officials on Friday.

“A 60-year-old male from Samastipur is undergoing treatment at our hospital while two others have been discharged. We have shared details with the integrated disease surveillance (IDSP) unit of the state government,” said Dr Syed Asif Rahman, medical superintendent of Paras HMRI hospital in Patna.

The hospital informed about cases of swine flu, Influenza A and Influenza B to the state health department on Thursday. Health officials collected the requisite information and medical records from the private facility on Friday.

Health officials said they would go for a repeat confirmatory test to check for swine flu.

Meanwhile, a resident of Phulwarisharif locality in Patna, infected with Influenza A, died at the Paras hospital on July 28.

“The patient had underlying disease condition and was also infected by Influenza A. However, his death had nothing to do with swine flu, as the two diseases are different,” Rahman said.

Health officials said the two patients discharged were from Sitamarhi and Bhojpur. The patient from Sitamarhi was discharged on September 6 and one from Bhojpur on September 7. The one from Bhojpur was suffering from Influenza B, said officials, adding that further details were awaited.

Patna had reported its first case this year of Japanese encephalitis (JE), a mosquito borne viral encephalitis, last Wednesday. Many children have also been infected with viral fever.