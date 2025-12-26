Members of the Sikh community on Thursday took out a ‘Badi Prabhat Pheri’ on the occasion of the 359th birth anniversary celebration (Prakash Utsav) of Sri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj from Takht Sahib. 3-day Prakash Utsav begins at Takht Sahib

Takht Sri Harimandir Ji, Prabandhak committee had geared up for the three-day celebrations, which started on Thursday and would continue till December 27.

The colourful pheri began from Takht Sahib and passed through Marufganj, Morcha Road, Patna Sahib railway station, Mangal Talab and returned to Takht Sahib. They were followed by the ‘Panch Pyare’, carrying swords marching ahead as men and women sang religious hymns to fill the air.

Takht president, Jagjot Singh Sohi said the celebrations started with Thursday’s ‘Prabhat Pheri’. A massive nagar kirtan led by ‘Panch Pyare’ will also be taken out from Gaighat Gurudwara to Takht Sahib. Several noted poets from Punjab, New Delhi and other parts of the country will perform bhajans and kirtans,” he added.

On the other hand, tight security arrangements were made at Takht Sahib in view of the huge rush during Prakash Utsav. “Patna City police deputed forces at crowded areas and along the roads. Foot patrols are being conducted as well as a Quick Response Teams are on alert. CCTV cameras are also being used to monitor the entire area,” said DSP-2, Patna City, Gaurav Kumar.

The DSP said lakhs of devotees from India and abroad came to pay obeisance at Takht Sahib. “Therefore, ensuring the safety of devotees, traffic management, and maintaining law and order are the administration’s top priorities,” he added.