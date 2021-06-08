4 Maoists among 14 arrested in Bihar; 2 gun making units busted

Bihar police on Monday busted two illegal gun-making units and arrested 10 people involved in the business from Naugachia and Bhagalpur districts. It also nabbed four wanted Maoists in separate operations conducted by the special task force (STF) in Muzaffarpur and West Champaran districts.

20 unfinished country-made pistols, 4 finished pistols, a couple of guns, several magazines, live cartridges and bullets, two motorbikes, drilling, milling and welding machines, were recovered from the illegal gun manufacturing units at Bihpur police station area following STF raids, prompted by tip offs, said a police officer.

Those arrested were identified as Mohammad Shahbaz Alam, Mohammad Said alias Bablu (both from Munger), Prabhakar Choudhary, Pankaj Ray, Pinku Jha, Subham Kumar, Gayanand Yadav (all from Naugachia) and Gopal Singh (Saharsa).

A joint team of Munger and Bhagalpur police busted the second illegal arms manufacturing unit at Ghogha and Akbarnagar police stations area and arrested one Mithilesh Mandal with Mohammad Mahtab.

Bhagalpur’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nitasha Guriya said the cops involved in the operation against illegal arms manufacturing and supply will be rewarded.

In another significant achievement, STF sleuths arrested suspected Maoists Amresh Paswan and Rajesh Ram from West Champaran district and Manoj Sahni and Ramu Paswan alias Himansu from Muzaffarpur district.