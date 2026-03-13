5 die in ‘hooch tragedy’ in Bihar’s Saran district

At least five people, including one in police custody, died under “mysterious circumstances” in Bihar’s Saran district within 24 hours. The incident is suspected to have been caused by spurious liquor as four victims who lost vision are under treatment at the Sadar Hospital. Viscera samples have been preserved for forensic examination and further investigation. (HT Photo)

Many others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The police said the cause of death will only be ascertained after an autopsy and a proper investigation into so many people suddenly falling sick, however locals insist the tragedy in the Panapur and Masrakh police station areas is due to hooch.

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava and SP Vineet Kumar visited Panapur and Masrakh and ordered thorough investigations into the case.

Police officials said that Santosh Mahto, a resident of Takht village under the Mashrakh police station area, was brought to community health centre (CHC) Masrakh on Friday with complaints of uneasiness, body pain, and dizziness. He was referred to tChhapra district hospital but he succumbed to sickness before treatment. The police added that the family members of Mahto cremated the body.

The police said that based on the complaint from Mahato’s family, raids were conducted to find involvement with spurious liquor. “Following the complaint from the deceased’s family, the police raided the house of one Mukesh Mahto, seized 26 litres of country-made liquor, and caught him with his brother Raghubar Mahto. Both were produced before the court on March 12 but the court asked to produce them on Friday. Police brought them to the Masrakh police station where Raghubar felt uneasiness. Raghubar died in the Chhapra Sadar Hospital during treatment. In the course of the investigation, one Dharmendra Rai of Dubauli village under Panapur police station also died in Patna,” said Saran SP, adding that the bodies of Dharmendra and Raghubar were handed over to their family members after postmortems.

Viscera samples have been preserved for forensic examination and further investigation.

Two others Sukan Nutt, a resident of Dhenuki village under the Panapur police station area and Pankaj Kumar Singh, a resident of Purab Tola under the Masrakh police station, also died under mysterious circumstances.

Meanwhile, Raghubar’s wife Suraj Devi said that her husband and Santosh Mahto consumed liquor together. After consuming the liquor, both suddenly fell ill. Santosh died earlier on Wednesday, while Raghuvar died on Friday, she said.

Saran DM Vaibhav Srivastava said, “We have no information about the mysterious death of a person in Masrakh. Family members had already cremated the deceased without informing the police,” adding that the exact cause of death will be known only after the report comes. The administration has appealed to the people that if someone’s health deteriorates at home, they should seek immediate hospital treatment.”

Saran police claims that the anti-liquor department has intensified operations. In the last two days, raids were conducted at 160 places in several villages of the Panapur and Mashrak police station areas; six cases were registered and 11 persons were arrested.

During the raids, around 1,650 litres of country made liquor was destroyed on the spot, while 28 litres of country made liquor and 28.4 litres of foreign made liquor were seized.