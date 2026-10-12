52-year-old woman allegedly beaten to death over witchcraft suspicion in Bihar

A 52-year-old woman was allegedly beaten to death by her neighbours on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Kachhi Pakki police outpost area of Muzaffarpur on Sunday, according to police. (Representational)

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The incident took place on Sunday in the Kachhi Pakki police outpost area, they said.

"Police received information about the alleged murder of a woman over accusations of practising witchcraft. Officials immediately visited the spot," DSP (Cyber) Himanshu Kumar, who is currently in charge of SDPO Town-2, told PTI.

The woman's neighbours allegedly assaulted her with sticks, police said.

She was initially taken to Sadar Hospital, from where doctors referred her to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for better treatment. However, her family members took her to a private hospital in the city, where she died during treatment, they said.

Also read: Severe head injury, struck with iron rod: Woman beaten to death in Ghaziabad; husband, in-laws held

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{{^usCountry}} Following her death, her family members and villagers placed her body outside the house of the main accused and staged a protest, demanding justice, police said, adding the body was later sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following her death, her family members and villagers placed her body outside the house of the main accused and staged a protest, demanding justice, police said, adding the body was later sent for post-mortem examination. {{/usCountry}}

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Police attempted to record the statement of the deceased woman's son, but he said he would later submit a written complaint, Kumar said.

An FIR would be registered after the complaint was received, he added.

A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team examined the crime scene, and police are investigating the case from all angles, officials said.