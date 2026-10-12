Delhi police register FIR against JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment complaint

The development comes two days after JNU terminated Akoijam from his services on October 9 , following an internal committee inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment made by female students. At least 11 students filed complaints against him in May, alleging sexual misconduct during viva examinations.

A senior police officer said the FIR was registered under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of sexual harassment and gesture intended to insult a woman’s modesty. The investigation is underway, the officer said.

Delhi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor and Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at Vasant Kunj North police station following a complaint by the university’s chief security officer on October 11.

What charges were included in the FIR against JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?

What charges were included in the FIR against JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam?

Also Read :JNU teachers’ body questions professor’s dismissal after sexual harassment charges, calls decision ‘hasty’

Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, denied the allegations and questioned the university’s inquiry process.

In a statement issued after his termination, the professor accused the university’s vice-chancellor of making false claims about his cooperation with the inquiry and the number of communications exchanged during the proceedings.

“Despite my witnesses having given their depositions on 14 August, 2026, the VC of JNU tells a blatant lie saying that I have not produced any witness,” he said.

Akoijam also disputed the vice-chancellor’s reported claim that the internal committee and the university sent him 300 emails, saying he received and responded to 43 emails from the committee.

“I had responded with my written response to the allegations on 31 May, 2026 and my deposition on 16 July, 2026, and yet VC says I didn’t co-operate,” he said.

Questioning the allegations and the proceedings, Akoijam described the case as a “witchunt” and alleged that the complaint was false and malicious. He also accused the university of procedural lapses and the media of conducting a trial by publicity.

“The issue of technicalities and procedural lapses is important, but far more important is to call out the lies and fabrication that form the complaint itself; it must be exposed,” he said, adding that his team of lawyers would take care of the matter.