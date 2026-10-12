Delhi police register FIR against JNU professor Angomcha Bimol Akoijam over sexual harassment complaint
A senior police officer said the FIR was registered under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
Delhi police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor and Congress Lok Sabha MP Angomcha Bimol Akoijam at Vasant Kunj North police station following a complaint by the university’s chief security officer on October 11.
A senior police officer said the FIR was registered under sections 75, 75(1)(i), 75(1)(iv) and 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of sexual harassment and gesture intended to insult a woman’s modesty. The investigation is underway, the officer said.
The development comes two days after JNU terminated Akoijam from his services on October 9, following an internal committee inquiry into allegations of sexual harassment made by female students. At least 11 students filed complaints against him in May, alleging sexual misconduct during viva examinations.
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Akoijam, who represents the Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency in the Lok Sabha, denied the allegations and questioned the university’s inquiry process.
In a statement issued after his termination, the professor accused the university’s vice-chancellor of making false claims about his cooperation with the inquiry and the number of communications exchanged during the proceedings.
“Despite my witnesses having given their depositions on 14 August, 2026, the VC of JNU tells a blatant lie saying that I have not produced any witness,” he said.
Akoijam also disputed the vice-chancellor’s reported claim that the internal committee and the university sent him 300 emails, saying he received and responded to 43 emails from the committee.
“I had responded with my written response to the allegations on 31 May, 2026 and my deposition on 16 July, 2026, and yet VC says I didn’t co-operate,” he said.
Questioning the allegations and the proceedings, Akoijam described the case as a “witchunt” and alleged that the complaint was false and malicious. He also accused the university of procedural lapses and the media of conducting a trial by publicity.
“The issue of technicalities and procedural lapses is important, but far more important is to call out the lies and fabrication that form the complaint itself; it must be exposed,” he said, adding that his team of lawyers would take care of the matter.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More