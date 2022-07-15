6 IIT-P students get overseas job offers of over ₹1 cr/yr
As many as six students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Patna, (IIT-P) of 2021-22 graduating batch have grabbed international job offers with annual pay packages of more than ₹1 crore in the 11th placement drive, said officials.
As per IIT-P, it was the best ever placement season on all parameters.
Google London has extended a job offer to one of the BTech students with an annual pay package of ₹1.37 crore, while Google Munich has offered an annual package of ₹1.31 crore to another student. Amazon Berlin offered ₹1.20 crore package to three students while Amazon Luxembourg offered a job offer worth ₹1 crore.
Around 154 companies from IT software, finance and banking, analytics and consulting, core engineering, e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing and automobiles have extended a total of 412 job offers to the batch.
This year’s 412 job offers is a sharp increase of 72.38% in comparison to the last year’s 239 job offers.
Kripa Shankar, training and placement officer, said, “The placement drive also saw a huge spike in the average package of students. Besides, several streams recorded 100% placement this season.”
Sharing details, he said, BTech computer science and engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and electronics engineering recorded 100% placements. Similarly, MTech computer science and engineering, mathematics and computing, embedded systems and mechanical engineering also registered cent percent placements while other streams recorded above 80% placement.
According to IIT-P, the highest domestic pay package offered is ₹61.30 lakh, followed by ₹57.40 lakh to the students of the batch of 2022.
Singh said the recruitment process was carried out in virtual mode. He said, “The institute had adapted quickly to emerging needs and created suitable resources so that the students too are able to cope up with the new recruitment processes.”
-
Anant Singh loses assembly membership, RJD tally down to 79
Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Anant Singh was disqualified by the Bihar assembly on Friday, less than a month after his conviction in a case related to the recovery of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, from his residence, as per an official order. Four-time MLA from Mokama in Patna district, Singh, was convicted by a special MP-MLA court in June this year and was sentenced to 10 years of rigourous imprisonment.
-
Need to adopt efficient ways of mitigating human-snake conflicts: Experts
With increasing urbanization, deforestation and shrinking habitats, there has been a surge in the incidents of human-snake conflict in and around Agra in the recent past and there was a need to adopt efficient ways of mitigating such encounters, suggested experts on eve of World Snakes Day. World Snake Day is observed every year on July 16 to spread awareness about these slithery reptiles and the indispensable role they play in the biosphere.
-
Navi Mumbai police seize 72.51 kg heroin worth ₹362.50Cr in Panvel
Navi Mumbai Police seized a major drug consignment worth ₹362.50Cr in Ajivali, Panvel on Thursday. The drugs were concealed in a metal frame of a logistics firm's container. The operation was conducted after Navi Mumbai police received information from Punjab police, who too had come down to the city. The Punjab police had only information about the container number. According to a police official, the consignment was booked by a person in Delhi.
-
Four months on, Punjab’s AAP government is in trouble
Chandigarh: Four months since leading the Aam Aadmi Party to a decisive victory in Punjab, the Bhagwant Mann-led government's anti-corruption campaign has been its biggest strength, while it puts up a sustained fight against gangsters and drugs, but its record on law and order in the border state, its flip-flops on policy issues, and the perception of being driven by Delhi has led to a serious political challenge.
-
Vedanta’s Kiran Agarwal splashes out ₹1.45 lakh per sq.ft for Worli flat
Kiran Anil Agarwal, trustee of Vedanta Foundation and wife of the chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited Anil Agarwal, has signed the year's most expensive real estate deal in Mumbai. She has bought a 3088.38 sq.ft apartment in Worli at ₹1.45 lakh per sq.ft, shelling out ₹45 crore for the 36th floor apartment. Emails to the seller Rahul Narang and Vedanta seeking comment went unanswered. Top five Expensive Realty Deals of Mumbai 1.
