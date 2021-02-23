6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths
- Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.
Six members of a family died and three others were injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck on Kosi Bridge on NH-31 near Kursela in Katihar district on Tuesday morning.
The family was returning to Rosera of Samastipur from Phulwaria village under Kodha police station of Katihar district after a ritual of engagement when the accident took place. The deceased included the father, uncle, brother and cousins of the would-be bride.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed his deep concern over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar too, in a tweet, paid condolences and offered all assistance to the bereaved family. He instructed the district administration for proper treatment of all those injured in the accident.
The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Mahto, Nandlal Mahto, Rajkumar, Ajay Mahto, Ramswarup Sah and Santosh Kumar. The condition of the injured, Kailash Mahto, Arjun Mahto and Sunil Mahto, who are undergoing treatment at Kurseala primary health center is stated to be critical. All the victims are between the ages of 20 and 60.
Local police, who rushed to the spot soon after the accident, said, “Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.” The police said that the injured were rushed to the Kursela PHC but since their condition was critical they were referred to Purnia for treatment.
“We have intimated the relatives of the victims at Rosera in Samastipur,” police said, adding, “The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.” The impact of the collision was so immense that the Scorpio was damaged beyond recognition.
Also Read: Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media
Anjay Aman, the station house officer (SHO) of Kursela police station said, “The truck has been seized but the driver managed to escape from the scene.” He added “Both the vehicles were removed from NH-31 and traffic was restored.”
On Monday, five persons of a musical party were killed and five others were injured when their auto collided with a speeding truck from the opposite direction on NH-31 near Sameli in Katihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar public parks to get facelift with musical fountains, open gyms, play area
- Deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad directed the forest department to develop parks for relaxation and rejuvenation. The decision was later approved by the state Cabinet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths
- Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Girl sexually harassed in Bihar, video posted on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Three arrested for raping girl in Patna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 million Aadhaar-linked PDS cardholders avail foodgrains in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar: Grants to govt aided schools to be released soon, says minister
- Leaders cutting across the party lines lashed out at the BSEB claiming it put up stumbling blocks unnecessarily in payment of grants to the schools
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No fresh taxes in Bihar's multi-crore budget for FY ’21-22
- “It is a budget to add pace to Bihar’s inclusive growth story and take development to the next stage," Prasad said on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JDU donates ₹1.11 lakh for Ayodhya Ram temple construction
- The cheques, worth ₹1,11,11, were handed over to RSS office-bearers by JD(U) national president RCP Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar assembly adjourned amid protests on fuel price hike, board exam paper leak
- The Speaker tried to impress upon members that the house was a platform for meaningful discussions and there was a time for raising all issues, however, it didn't help much.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna minor with disability raped, govt promises compensation, rehabilitation
- The minor girl was rescued by her neighbours after she was abused and attacked by an auto driver in Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sentenced to death for girl’s rape-murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wonder App to Ashwin portal: Bihar ups tech game to bolster health facilities
- CM Kumar said the Wonder App will benefit pregnant women while the Ashwin portal will ensure timely payment to Asha workers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar set to table ₹2.15 lakh cr annual budget on Monday
- Officials of the finance department, however, told HT that the committed expenditure would be increased nominally as compared to the last fiscal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets death sentence for raping, murdering 9-year-old girl in Bihar
- On August 25, a 9-year-old minor girl was raped and murdered in a village in Gopalganj’s Sidhwalia police station limits, around 130 kilometres from the state capital Patna.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepali girl gang rape and murder case: 9 accused surrender, cop absconding
- The minor girl, staying in a rented house in East Champaran district was reported to have been gang raped by four men on January 21 and later murdered.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox