6 of a family killed in Bihar road crash; PM, Nitish condole deaths

Six members of a family died and three others were injured when the SUV in which they were travelling collided head on with a truck on Kosi Bridge on NH-31 near Kursela in Katihar district on Tuesday morning.

The family was returning to Rosera of Samastipur from Phulwaria village under Kodha police station of Katihar district after a ritual of engagement when the accident took place. The deceased included the father, uncle, brother and cousins of the would-be bride.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed his deep concern over the loss of lives and offered condolences to the bereaved family. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar too, in a tweet, paid condolences and offered all assistance to the bereaved family. He instructed the district administration for proper treatment of all those injured in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as Shivaji Mahto, Nandlal Mahto, Rajkumar, Ajay Mahto, Ramswarup Sah and Santosh Kumar. The condition of the injured, Kailash Mahto, Arjun Mahto and Sunil Mahto, who are undergoing treatment at Kurseala primary health center is stated to be critical. All the victims are between the ages of 20 and 60.

Local police, who rushed to the spot soon after the accident, said, “Both the Scorpio and truck were caught in a head on collision at a great speed which resulted in the deaths of six persons including the driver on the spot.” The police said that the injured were rushed to the Kursela PHC but since their condition was critical they were referred to Purnia for treatment.

“We have intimated the relatives of the victims at Rosera in Samastipur,” police said, adding, “The dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.” The impact of the collision was so immense that the Scorpio was damaged beyond recognition.

Anjay Aman, the station house officer (SHO) of Kursela police station said, “The truck has been seized but the driver managed to escape from the scene.” He added “Both the vehicles were removed from NH-31 and traffic was restored.”

On Monday, five persons of a musical party were killed and five others were injured when their auto collided with a speeding truck from the opposite direction on NH-31 near Sameli in Katihar.