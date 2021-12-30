8 women injured in stampede for fertilizer

At least eight women were injured, two of them critically, in a stampede while purchasing fertilizers at Narpatganj in Bihar’s Araria district on Thursday morning, police said.

The two critically injured have been admitted at Araria district hospital while others are undergoing treatment at Narpatganj primary health centre (PHC).

According to police, hundreds of farmers had gathered at the Narpatganj High School Ground allegedly at the directive of the district administration to procure urea.

“There was no one there. While entering the school premises to purchase urea, the crowd went berserk, which led to a stampede,” said one of the farmers present there.

The farmers vandalised the school properties and later blocked the National Highway-57 in protest.

Araria district magistrate (DM) Prashanth Kumar C H and district agriculture officer (DAO) Manoj Kumar did not respond to calls.

Forebesganj subdivisional police officer (SDPO) Ram Pukar Singh, who rushed to the site after the incident, said, “The situation has been restored to normalcy, and fertilizer is being distributed peacefully. A few women were injured in the stampede and they are undergoing treatment.”

Bihar has been facing an unprecedented shortage of fertilizers, such as urea, and has witnessed several demonstrations for a month.

Kaimur’s district agriculture officer Rewati Raman said he has informed the department about the urea crisis and has requested immediate supply.

Chandradeo Prasad, district agriculture officer (DAO), East Champaran, on Thursday said the district has received a mere 24,000 metric tonnes (MTs) of urea as against the requirement of 62,000 MT. “The supply received is a mere 40% of the requirement. We are constantly following up for the replenishment,” said Prasad.

Vijay Prakash, district agriculture officer (DAO), West Champaran, however, said, “Urea is available in adequate quantity. We are set to receive the next consignment on January 2 and 5.”