Jaiyden Williams: 5 things about missing California youth as ‘endangered missing’ advisory issued - latest update
The California Highway Patrol issued an ‘endangered missing advisory’ for Jaiyden Williams, a 15-year-old missing youth.
The California Highway Patrol issued an ‘endangered missing advisory’ for Jaiyden Williams, a 15-year-old missing youth. The alert was issued on August 28, sparking concerns among many.
Sharing the alert, the CHP asked anyone with information to contact 911. Here's all you need to know about Jaiyden Williams.
Who is Jaiyden Williams: 5 things about missing youth
- Williams has been described as a 15-year-old who is 5'11'' tall.
- Williams is said to weigh 120 pounds.
- He has brown hair and brown eyes.
- Williams was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark blue jeans.
- Williams is believed to be on foot and was last seen at around 1400 hours on August 28, in Wildomar, Riverside County, the alert further noted.
Jaiyden Williams missing alert sparks worries
Several people expressed concerns about Williams going missing. On Facebook, one person shared a screenshot of the alert they had received and wrote “AN ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY HAS BEEN ACTIVATED BY THE CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL ON BEHALF OF THE RIVERSIDE COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE.”
On X, a person shared a video of Williams.
He added “SEARCH UNDERWAY: 15-year-old Jaiyden Williams missing from Wildomar, California. Open the case. Help bring him home,” further saying “Make noise. Search now.”
People also reacted to the news of Williams going missing by offering prayers as indicated by folded hands emoticons.
On Facebook, a person commented on the CHP alert and said “He was my friend he lives near me.”
(This story is being updated)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More