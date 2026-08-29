South Allegheny High School shooting update: First details on suspect after shot fired during football game

A shooting took place outside the stadium as the South Allegheny High School football team were playing the game. A statement from the South Allegheny Gladiators came after the incident took place in southwestern Pennsylvania. A shot was fired during the varsity football game in South Allegheny, Pennsylvania. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

South Allegheny Superintendent Dr. David McDonald issued a statement about the incident that took place near the conclusion of the night's varsity football game at Gladiator Stadium on August 28.

“At approximately 10:55 p.m. tonight, during the home football game at Gladiator Stadium between South Allegheny and visiting Elizabeth Forward, a shot was fired,” the statement noted.

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“The game was immediately declared over. Thankfully, no one was injured. Both teams were escorted to their respective locker rooms by local police, and all spectators have safely exited the stadium. We are grateful for the quick response of our South Allegheny School Police officers and the assistance of our local law enforcement partners. The safety of our students, athletes, families, staff and community remains our highest priority,” the post added.

South Allegheny shooting: First details on suspect The Allegheny County Police Department is yet to comment on the matter. However, the statement from the superintendent gave some details about the suspect.

The suspect reportedly did not have an address in South Allegheny nor an Elizabeth Forward. Thus, the suspect is not likely to be from either school. The individual was ‘apprehended within seconds by South Allegheny School Police officers,’ as per the statement. No further details about the individual has been released at this time.

A motive for the shooting and what led to it is not known.

South Allegheny shooting sparks fears This is the latest shooting to take place amid the school football season. The shooting in Independence High School in California left one dead, during the football game, while Gadsden in Alabama saw a shooting at a Waffle House after a football game which left many injured.

Several people reacted to the shooting outside the South Allegheny football game as well. “Why was he even there? Why was a bunch of them there? They probably had it planned out. And others came to watch,” one wrote.

Another added “This is my first time ever letting my child go to a game and the fucking LAST!,” adding “Physically she’s okay. Shes scraped up. She said it happened next to her she said she seen the guy lift his arm and shoot and she took off, she fell and scraped her knee. But my baby is traumatized. I’m beyond angry and heartbroken that this was her first experience! She said security wasn’t doing enough “security” duties in the beginning barely scanning their passes and stuff.”