A drink or two a day good for health: Manjhi
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party HAM(S) is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, on Friday once again voice his opposition to prohibition in the state, saying “a drink or two daily is beneficial for health”.
Manjhi was speaking to reporters at Bhabua during his two-day visit. “Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar, but big people in the state sleep in their rooms after drinking at night while labourers who drink are arrested,” he said. “I have strongly opposed the government’s liquor policy from the very beginning as it targeted only poor and helpless people,” Manjhi said, adding that liquor smugglers were let off after paying a bribe to officials.
NAAC team relish lunch made by PhD scholars of Lucknow University
A peer team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council interacted with parents, teachers and students of Lucknow University on Friday, the second day of their three-day visit, and enquired about facilities provided by the varsity. An eight-member NAAC team is visiting Lucknow University for evaluation and grading of the century-old varsity. The team went to Kailash Mahila Hostel and had lunch prepared by the PhD scholars of Golden Jubilee Girls Hostel.
Bengal teacher recruitment case: ED says ₹20 crore seized from minister's aide
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it seized cash worth ₹20 crore after raiding a close associate of West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in the case, PTI reported. The probe agency carried out coordinated searches at the premises of Chatterjee, his aide Arpita Mukherjee, state education minister Paresh Adhikary, MLA and former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education Manik Bhattacharya and others.
Women firefighters in Kalyan break new barriers
The twin cities of Kalyan and Dombivli will now have 15 women firefighters to deal with disasters like tree fall, fire, building collapse and rescue operations. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has enrolled the 15 fire fighters in their squad recently on a contract basis. This is the first time that the KDMC has enrolled women as firefighters. Sonal Gengaje, 27 was selected for the training and also worked in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from August 2021.
3 booked for woman’s death following slab collapse in Bhiwandi building
More than three months after a 40-year-old Bhiwandi woman died after a part of a balcony of a room adjacent to The woman, Gulshan Bano Sagir Ansari's collapsed on her, the Shanti Nagar Police have registered a case against three persons on Friday. Four other family members including her husband, Sagir Ansari (44), son Sadaf (14) and granddaughter Sarvar (2) and a guest had suffered injuries. All of them are residents of Azadnagar in Bhiwandi.
Kutle Khan wins dilliwallon ka dil at Friday Jam
In the second week of Delhi-NCR's hottest music festival — Hindustan Times DLF CyberHub Friday Jam — the venue was packed with an audience that came with great expectations, and the fantastic performance by Kutle Khan Project lived up to them all! The season seven of Friday Jam is presented by Magicpin and co-powered by Cantabil and Pulse Candy.
