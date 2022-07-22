A drink or two a day good for health: Manjhi

Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose party HAM(S) is a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, on Friday once again voice his opposition to prohibition in the state, saying “a drink or two daily is beneficial for health”.

Manjhi was speaking to reporters at Bhabua during his two-day visit. “Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar, but big people in the state sleep in their rooms after drinking at night while labourers who drink are arrested,” he said. “I have strongly opposed the government’s liquor policy from the very beginning as it targeted only poor and helpless people,” Manjhi said, adding that liquor smugglers were let off after paying a bribe to officials.