Search
Wed, Dec 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

AAI steps in as IndiGo turmoil continues, 10 flights cancelled in Bihar

ByRuchir Kumar, Patna
Updated on: Dec 10, 2025 07:50 pm IST

AAI offers aid to IndiGo passengers affected by flight cancellations, expecting operations to normalize by December 15, while enhancing support at Patna airport.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday announced that it would extend all possible assistance to passengers stranded due to IndiGo’s ongoing operational disruptions, which officials expect to stabilise by December 15.

AAI steps in as IndiGo turmoil continues, 10 flights cancelled in Bihar
AAI steps in as IndiGo turmoil continues, 10 flights cancelled in Bihar

For the ninth straight day, IndiGo cancelled multiple flights, including five pairs operating to and from Patna. The cancellations affected services from Kolkata (6E 713/6E 663), Bengaluru (6E 6451/6E 6452), Hyderabad (6E 915/6E 6683), Delhi (6E 6549/6E 6550) and Chennai (6E 678/6E 679).

“If IndiGo fails to provide amenities, AAI will step in to offer every possible facility, including meals, to stranded passengers,” said Patna airport director CP Dwivedi.

The AAI’s move follows a directive from its chairman, who held an online meeting with airport directors across the country earlier in the day. Acting on these instructions, Dwivedi met passengers at Patna airport, gathered feedback and later shared the updates on X.

“Passengers are satisfied with the arrangements. The situation is improving, and cancellations have reduced. According to IndiGo’s website, we expect normal operations from December 15. Passengers should also receive full refunds for cancellations between December 5 and 15,” he said.

Neither Dwivedi nor IndiGo’s station manager Shalini provided data on the number of affected passengers, refunds issued, or total cancellations of flights and passenger tickets from Patna over the past nine days. IndiGo operates 25–26 departures daily from the airport.

To bolster support during the crisis, a centralised control room comprising AAI representatives and a railways help desk has been set up inside the terminal manager’s office. “This will serve as the primary support hub during disruptions, ensuring quicker decisions and better interdepartmental coordination,” Dwivedi said.

Additional seating has been arranged in the check-in area of the new integrated terminal. The airport has also deployed extra staff for maintaining washrooms, while food and beverage outlets have been instructed to stock adequate supplies. Flight updates are being posted promptly on Patna airport’s official X handle, and a 24×7 helpline (9471000714) has been activated for passenger support.

Meanwhile, a bomb threat mock exercise was successfully conducted at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport from 3.39 pm to 4.45 pm to assess the efficacy of its contingency plans. The drill evaluated the coordination among the Airport Security Group, local police, airport operator and other stakeholders, the AAI said in a communiqué.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated Bihar Lok Sabha Result and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Patna / AAI steps in as IndiGo turmoil continues, 10 flights cancelled in Bihar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will assist passengers stranded due to IndiGo's ongoing flight cancellations, expected to stabilize by December 15. IndiGo has canceled multiple flights for nine consecutive days, affecting several routes. AAI has set up a centralized control room for support and improved passenger amenities at Patna airport during this crisis.