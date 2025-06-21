Ahead of polls, Nitish Kumar hikes social security pension in Bihar to 1100

PATNA: The Bihar government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday announced an increase in the monthly pension for elderly, disabled persons, and widowed women from ₹400 to ₹1,100. The decision, which will take effect from July, would impact 1,09,69,255 beneficiaries under the state’s Social Security Pension Scheme. The decision has been seen as a move to further strengthen the NDA’s women vote bank ahead of assembly polls due in October-November. Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar addressing a public meeting at Siwan, Bihar, on Friday. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“I am happy to inform you that under the Social Security Pension Scheme, all the elderly, disabled and widowed women will now get a pension of Rs. 1100 instead of Rs. 400 every month. All the beneficiaries will get pension at the increased rate from the month of July. It will be ensured that this amount is sent to the account of all the beneficiaries on the 10th of the month. This will help 1 crore 9 lakh 69 thousand 255 beneficiaries a lot,” Kumar announced on X.

“The elderly are a precious part of society and ensuring their dignified living is our top priority. The state government will continue to make efforts in this direction,” he added.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announcing that ₹2,500 will be deposited in the accounts of women under Mai-Bahin Samman Yojna, if his party forms the government in the state, and Beti (Benefit Education Training Income) Samman Yojana for girls’ education.

The Congress has also announced a MAi Behan Man Yojana.

The Janata Dal (United) and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are seeking to consolidate their position against an opposition front led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. The Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October and November this year, and the NDA, which consists of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will be once again looking forward to returning to power while the INDIA Bloc will be giving a competition to the incumbent Nitish Kumar government.

Women form the core voters for Nitish Kumar in particular and the NDA in general. Kumar’s three main initiatives, the improved law and order, especially related to women security; the ‘Jeevika’ poverty alleviation programme started by Nitish; and the 50 per cent quota for women in panchayat and municipal bodies, have helped in a long way in retaining their faith over the years.

Earlier on June 12, chief minister Kumar had increased the limit of giving administrative approval of schemes in MNREGA for the head of the Gram Panchayats from the existing ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. The government also announced increasing the monthly allowance of representatives of all levels of Panchayati Raj institutions by one and a half times.

Mukhiyas and Sarpanchs in Bihar would now be getting ₹7,500 per month as against ₹5,000 earlier, whereas Ward members and Panchs would be getting ₹1,200 per month as against ₹800 per month earlier. The remuneration was earlier hiked last year (2024) from ₹2,500 per month to ₹5,000 per month for mukhiyas and sarpanchs. Similarly, the salaries of Ward members and panch were raised from ₹500 to ₹800. The proposal would now go to cabinet for clearance. There are 8,062 panchayats in Bihar.

Kumar had earlier said that the Panchayat representatives were given an ex-gratia grant of Rs. 5 lakh in case of accidental death. Now an order is being given to give an ex-gratia grant of Rs. 5 lakh even in case of normal death of Panchayat representatives during their tenure. Also, if Panchayat representatives are suffering from illness, then an order is being given to provide them health facilities from the Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Fund.

Kumar said that the government has set the target that Panchayat government buildings should be completed in all the Gram Panchayats of the state before the elections to be held this year. For this, the state government has also approved the remaining 1,069 new Panchayat government buildings.

In another important announcement, the CM said that the District Officer will take action to execute the application for arms license of Panchayat representatives as per rules within the prescribed time limit and to speed up the use of the amount of 15th Finance Commission and State Finance Commission received by the three-tier Panchayati Raj institutions, schemes up to Rs. 15 lakh can be implemented departmentally.