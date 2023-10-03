News / Cities / Patna News / Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Bihar’s Begusarai; road blocked

Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Bihar’s Begusarai; road blocked

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 03, 2023 04:09 PM IST

The villagers found out about the desecration of the idol on Tuesday morning and they blocked Raipur- Katarmal Road for over four hours

A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Katarmal village under Dandari police station triggering a fresh spark in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Tuesday. Hundreds of villagers staged a protest following the incident demanding stringent action against the culprits.

The villagers said it was not the first incident, earlier the statue was vandalised by mischievous elements twice. (Representative Image)
The villagers said it was not the first incident, earlier the statue was vandalised by mischievous elements twice. (Representative Image)

The villagers found out about the desecration of the idol on Tuesday morning after which they started protesting and informed the police to look into the matter.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The agitating people blocked Raipur- Katarmal Road for over four hours on Tuesday morning. “The statue was vandalised on Monday night,” they alleged.

They said it was not the first incident, earlier the statue was vandalised by mischievous elements twice.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Binay Kumar Roy along with police forces reached the site and assured them of arresting the culprits.

“Some anti social forces vandalised the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and police will not spare those who are behind the incident,” SDPO said.

Meanwhile, the police somehow pacified the people and later a case was registered against unknown people.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out