Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Bihar’s Begusarai; road blocked

A statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was vandalised in Katarmal village under Dandari police station triggering a fresh spark in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Tuesday. Hundreds of villagers staged a protest following the incident demanding stringent action against the culprits. The villagers said it was not the first incident, earlier the statue was vandalised by mischievous elements twice. (Representative Image)

The villagers found out about the desecration of the idol on Tuesday morning after which they started protesting and informed the police to look into the matter.

The agitating people blocked Raipur- Katarmal Road for over four hours on Tuesday morning. “The statue was vandalised on Monday night,” they alleged.

They said it was not the first incident, earlier the statue was vandalised by mischievous elements twice.

Sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Binay Kumar Roy along with police forces reached the site and assured them of arresting the culprits.

“Some anti social forces vandalised the statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar and police will not spare those who are behind the incident,” SDPO said.

Meanwhile, the police somehow pacified the people and later a case was registered against unknown people.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON