Samastipur police arrested an Assistant Jail Superintendent (AJS) of the Dalsingsarai sub-divisional jail for allegedly cheating a woman after establishing a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage. Assistant jail supdt arrested for cheating woman on pretext of marriage in Samastipur

The complainant, a mother of two who is legally separated from her first husband, stated that she met AJS Aditya Kumar during judicial proceedings in a Gaya court, and the two entered into a relationship in 2022 after he allegedly promised to marry her. “We lived together in his official accommodation in Gaya. After his transfer to Samastipur, I found him chatting with another woman on November 30. When I objected, I was abused, assaulted and thrown out of the government quarter,” she said in her complaint.

Following this, the woman created a ruckus at the government residence in Dalsingsarai. She further claimed that Aditya had secretly married her but began ignoring and exploiting her due to pressure from his parents. On Friday, she allegedly attempted to cut her wrist at the Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) office.

Aditya’s father, Dilip Singh of Sonpur (Saran), denied the allegations, claiming that the complainant woman is already married and has only filed for divorce. He alleged that she had been threatening his son, demanding money and had cheated him of more than ₹10 lakh.

A complaint has also been lodged against the woman on the basis of a statement by the AJS’s mother, Sarita Devi, accusing her of extortion and defamation.

Samastipur Superintendent of Police (SP) Arvind Pratap Singh confirmed that the accused AJS has been sent to judicial custody after an FIR was registered on the woman’s complaint. “Police are investigating the matter after receiving complaints from both sides,” he said.