At least 170 people take ill after consuming prasad in Bihar’s Munger district

At least 170 people took ill due to suspected food poisoning in Kothwan village in Munger district of Bihar late on Monday.

Sources in the district administration said more than 250 people were invited to the house of one Mahesh Koda for Satyanarayan Katha on Monday evening. After consuming the prasad, most of the villagers complained of an upset stomach, dizziness and vomiting.

As the number grew, the district administration alerted the civil surgeon who sent a team comprising two doctors, six paramedical staff and three ambulances to attend to the patients at around 11pm.

Munger district magistrate Navin Kumar said most of those who took ill were fine after being given medication.

Dr NK Mehta, who treated the villagers said of the 170 people, 80 are still under treatment and everyone was out of danger.

Civil surgeon Dr Harendra Kumar Alok said 15 persons were admitted to the nearby community health centre (Dharhara) as a precautionary measure as they showed symptoms of dehydration. “It was only a preventive move and all of them are recovering fast. All of them will be discharged by Tuesday evening,” he said.

Citing police and health department officials, Dr Alok said the charnamrit [prasad comprising milk] served after the Katha could have been contaminated, leading to the illness. Samples of the prasad were seized and sent to the laboratory for examination, he added.