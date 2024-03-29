Back from jail after 2 years, Bihar man kills wife, three young daughters

BETTIAH: A 50-year-old man in Bihar’s East Champaran allegedly killed his wife and three daughters around Thursday midnight, barely a month after he was released on bail from a prison in Uttar Pradesh on charges of killing his daughter, police said. A police team was informed about the incident by the neighbours of Idu Mian and Afreen Khatoon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police team, which was informed about the incident by their neighbours, found Afreen Khatoon, 40, and her three minor daughters dead at her Bawariya village house in East Champaran district’s Areraj sub-division.

Her husband, Idu Mian, is on the run, said Ranjan Kumar, Areraj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).

Police said the four victims were found with their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon, possibly a knife.

It is not clear what triggered the man to kill his family. Police said the couple did often have bitter fights, mostly revolving around the husband blaming his wife for giving birth to daughters, not a son. They had been married for 17 years.

East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said preliminary investigation indicated that Idu Mian was arrested in Uttar Pradesh two years ago on charges of throwing his daughter from a running train in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.