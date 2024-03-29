 Back from jail after 2 years, Bihar man kills wife, three young daughters - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Back from jail after 2 years, Bihar man kills wife, three young daughters

BySandeep Bhaskar
Mar 29, 2024 02:18 PM IST

Ranjan Kumar, Areraj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) said the prime suspect, who was on the run, was recently released on bail in another case of killing his fourth daughter

BETTIAH: A 50-year-old man in Bihar’s East Champaran allegedly killed his wife and three daughters around Thursday midnight, barely a month after he was released on bail from a prison in Uttar Pradesh on charges of killing his daughter, police said.

A police team was informed about the incident by the neighbours of Idu Mian and Afreen Khatoon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A police team was informed about the incident by the neighbours of Idu Mian and Afreen Khatoon (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A police team, which was informed about the incident by their neighbours, found Afreen Khatoon, 40, and her three minor daughters dead at her Bawariya village house in East Champaran district’s Areraj sub-division.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Her husband, Idu Mian, is on the run, said Ranjan Kumar, Areraj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO).

Police said the four victims were found with their throats slit by a sharp-edged weapon, possibly a knife.

It is not clear what triggered the man to kill his family. Police said the couple did often have bitter fights, mostly revolving around the husband blaming his wife for giving birth to daughters, not a son. They had been married for 17 years.

East Champaran’s superintendent of police (SP) Kantesh Kumar Mishra said preliminary investigation indicated that Idu Mian was arrested in Uttar Pradesh two years ago on charges of throwing his daughter from a running train in Sitapur district in Uttar Pradesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Patna / Back from jail after 2 years, Bihar man kills wife, three young daughters
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On