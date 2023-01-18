Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar: 2 pilgrims from West Bengal killed in road accident; 3 critically injured

Bihar: 2 pilgrims from West Bengal killed in road accident; 3 critically injured

patna news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 02:08 PM IST

Two pilgrims from West Bengal, including a woman, were killed while three others were critically injured when their speeding car rammed into a parked truck on GT Road (NH 13) near a roadside eatery in Sabarabad, Rohtas on Wednesday morning

Representational image.
Representational image.
ByPrasun K Mishra

Two pilgrims from West Bengal, including a woman, were killed while three others were critically injured when their speeding car rammed into a parked truck on GT Road (NH 13) near a roadside eatery in Sabarabad, Rohtas on Wednesday morning.

The Kolkata-bound car was on the way from Varanasi when the driver dozed off on the wheels, leading to the accident. The impact of the accident left the car badly mangled, killing two on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Panchgopal Maiti (70) and his son Bankim Maiti (46). Critically injured Padmawati Maiti (36), her son Jaish (18) and driver Bhavin were admitted to Sadar hospital in Sasaram.

They all belonged to the same family and were residents of Daspur village in West Midnapur district of West Bengal, the police said.

Superintendent of police Naveen Kumar said that the relatives of deceased and the injured have been informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out