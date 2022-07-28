Bihar: 37 children, cook hospitalised after allegedly consuming mid-day meal

At least 37 children and a cook were hospitalised on Wednesday evening after allegedly consuming midday meal at a government school in village in Pakaridayal subdivision of Bihar’s East Champaran district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Confirming the incident, Pakaridayal’s sub divisional magistrate (SDM) Kumar Ravindra on Thursday said as many as 37 students belonging to Rajkiya Madhya Vidyalay at Sishani village complained of uneasiness, stomach ache hours after they ate their miday meal in their village school on Wednesday.

“Soon after the matter came to our notice, we immediately arranged to hospitalise them at subdivision hospital in Pakaridayal from their houses in the evening where they are undergoing treatment,” said sub divisional magistrate, adding further investigation into the matter is underway.

Also Read:TN rolls out free breakfast scheme for primary school students

East Champaran’s civil surgeon (CS) Anjani Kumar said the condition of students is stable.

“Prima facie, the illness appears to be caused by food poisoning. These students have been kept under our active observation for 24 hours. However, the exact cause could be known after the examination of the food sample,” said civil surgeon, East Champaran.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, officials suspect the quality of edible oil used for preparaing the meal was of inferior quality.

“The cook has suspected that there was some problem with edible oil. District education officer (DEO) is investigating the matter and stern action would be taken against those responsible for the incident,” said SDM Kumar.